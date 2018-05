Jammu, May 25 (IANS) Five persons were killed and eight injured on Friday in a road accident on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

Police said a car travelling from Jammu to Punjab went out of the driver’s control and hit the road parapet during the early hours.

The deaths occurred on the spot. The injured were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu city, a police officer said.

–IANS

