5 killed in Mogadishu bomb explosion

Mogadishu, March 25 (IANS) At least five people were killed and several injured when a car laden with bombs exploded in Somalia capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

A police officer who requested anonymity told Xinhua that the explosion hit the entrance of the Interior Ministry.

“We now have established that five people have been killed,” the officer said.

An eyewitness named Mohamed Abdinasir said the blast happened at a checkpoint in front of the interior ministry.

“There were many cars at the checkpoint as police were conducting security checks when the bomb exploded,” Abdinasir told Xinhua.

The blast took place barely a week after another deadly attack at Wehliye Hotel in the city centre claimed over 14 lives.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

