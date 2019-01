Ranchi, Jan 29 (IANS) Five Maoists were killed by security forces in Jharkhand’s Khuti district on Tuesday, police said.

Based on a tip-off about the presence of Maoists, the state police and CRPF launched a search operation on Monday night in a forest in Arki.

The Maoists opened fire, leading to a gun battle, the police said, adding the five bodies have been recovered along with nine weapons.

