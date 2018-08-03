5 militants killed in J&K operation

Srinagar, Aug 4 (IANS) Five militants were killed by the security forces in an ongoing operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, a defence official said on Saturday.

“Five terrorists have been killed so far in the operation that began on Friday evening in Kiloora village,” Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told the media here.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief S.P. Vaid tweeted: “Four more bodies of terrorists visible at encounter site (in) Kiloora, Shopian, taking the total to five terrorists killed. Good Job boys, good for peace.”

The identities of the slain militants were not immediately known.

