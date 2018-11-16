5 train robbers held in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Five notorious train robbers, who used to target trains operating from the national capital, have been arrested, a police officer said here on Monday.

The criminals — identified as Vikram, Vikky, Rajender, Sonu and Mustakim — are trained in attacking passengers, generally women, with blade and paper cutters and jumping off moving trains after snatching valuables.

With their arrest, the Crime Branch officials claimed to have cracked nine cases registered at different railway police stations.

The accused are being interrogated and police suspect that they are involved in more cases of robberies as many passengers do not report incidents.

“The accused, on November 16 stabbed multiple times a passenger travelling on train and jumped at Sakur Basti railway station after snatched his bag containing Rs 20,000,” said DCP Joy Tirkey of the Crime Branch.

The victim had received multiple blade injuries in chest, neck and stomach. Following his complaint at Sarai Rohilla Police Station, a team was constituted to nab them.

“During brief interrogation, the accused confessed that they generally targeted women passengers travelling alone. Besides, they also targeted male passengers who were ‘less alert’ about their belongings in the train,” Tirkey said.

To avoid get predicted, the accused after committing crime on one route, they generally board on trains going toward different routes. They know, where the trains go slow on stretches heading toward major railway stations of Delhi.

“We had received an input about the gang members assembling at Mukarba Chowk on Sunday evening. A trap was laid and they were nabbed. The cops have recovered three sharp-edge blades, five mobile phones and Rs 3,630 of Rs 20,000 looted on November 16,” Tirkey said.

–IANS

sp/pgh/nir