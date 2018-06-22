5 Trinamool men among six killed in Bengal accident

Kolkata, June 27 (IANS) Six persons, including five Trinamool Congress activists, died on Wednesday when their car collided with a bus in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, police said.

They were heading towards Digha from Murshidabad district when the accident took place near Marishda on National Highway 116. The car driver was also killed.

According to police, both the vehicles were travelling at a high speed and collided head on when the bus was trying to overtake a lorry. The impact of the accident was so severe that the car was mangled and police had to use cutters to take out the bodies, said an officer from the Marishda police station.

The passengers of the bus received minor injuries. The bus driver is still at large.

–IANS

