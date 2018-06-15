5 undocumented immigrants killed in Texas car crash

Washington, June 18 (IANS) Five undocumented immigrants in a speeding sport utility vehicle (SUV) were killed when it crashed while being chased by border patrol agents in Texas town near the Mexico border, officials said.

The fatal crash occurred on Sunday near Big Wells, which is about 100 miles southwest of San Antonio, ABC News quoted Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd as saying.

Boyd said a total of 14 people were inside the SUV and several were ejected out of the vehicle when it rolled onto Highway 85.

“Border patrol was pursuing a vehicle, a Chevrolet Suburban, and one of my deputies assisted and took over the pursuit just west of Big Wells,” Boyd said.

“The vehicle was travelling at around 100 miles per hour and from what we could tell the vehicle ran off the road, caught gravel, then tried to recorrect and that caused the vehicle to turn over several times.”

He said four people died at the scene, and several were flown by emergency helicopter to a hospital in San Antonio. One person died upon arriving at the hospital, reports ABC News.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody.

The sheriff said it was just the latest in a series of police chases involving human and drug smugglers in the Big Wells area.

Sunday’s crash comes amid widespread protests over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies that include separating undocumented children from parents caught sneaking them into the country.

–IANS

