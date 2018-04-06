5 women, including 3 Uzbeks, rescued in anti-prostitution raid

Panaji, April 9 (IANS) Three Uzbek nationals and two Indian women were rescued by police in Goa on Monday in an anti-prostitution raid while two pimps were arrested, an officer said.

The raid was conducted at a guest house in the beach village of Candolim, located around 15 km from Panaji, police officer Jivba Dalvi told reporters here.

“The pimps have been identified as Dhananjay Kumar Mohanty, 22, and Chandan Kumar Patra, 27, both natives of Odisha.

“The victims, three from Uzbekistan and one from Maharashtra and Hyderabad each, have been sent to a women’s care home,” Dalvi said, adding that the guest house has been sealed till the investigation is on.

The accused have been charged with trafficking under some sections of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, the official said.

–IANS

maya/him/vm