50 escape unhurt after bus catches fire in UP

Lucknow, May 23 (IANS) Fifty passengers escaped unhurt on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh when a bus they were travelling in rammed into a divider on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and caught fire, police said.

The passengers were caught inside the burning vehicle for a brief period before they broke the glass panes to jump to safety.

Over a dozen passengers were admitted to a medical facility in Agra with minor injuries, an official told IANS.

The bus initiating from here was headed to Balaji for a pilgrimage. The driver is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The fire and police department carried out the rescue operation.

