50 militants surrender in Afghanistan

Kabul, Aug 12 (IANS) Fifty militants, including a Taliban key commander, surrendered to Afghan authorities in Badghis province on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

“A total of 50 Taliban insurgents under Taliban key commander Mullah Toofan laid down arms and surrendered to the authorities in Qadis district today,” the spokesman told Xinhua news agency.

Mullah Toofan commanded 300 fighters in Qadis over the past few years.

His surrender would prove a major setback to the Taliban in the province and adjoining areas.

–IANS

