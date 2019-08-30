50-plus and Yummy! Meet social media’s bikini stars

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) What’s common between Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore, Halle Berry, Elizabeth Hurley, Angela Bassett and Salma Hayek? They are fit, they are sexy, they are successful, and they are all above 50 and still shining bright.

Age is just a number — many of us use the adage — but this celebrity brigade is proving it to be true with style and panache.

From flaunting six-pack abs to toned limbs and shoulders, these stunning women, over 50, are giving fitness goals to everyone, by showing off their beach bodies in bikinis. IANS list the women who love to defy age.

* SALMA HAYEK, 53

The “Frida” actress turned 53 this week and she celebrated her special day by posting a bikini pic on Instagram with caption “Yes, tomorrow I’m 53. So?!”

The actress looked amazing as she showed off her curves in a blue plunging halter-neck bikini top and string bottoms. Keeping it real, she went make-up free and let her hair fall around her face. It isn’t the first time Hayek has taken to social media to show off her figure. Earlier this year, the actress raised temperature by posing in a cut-out leopard print swimsuit.

* ELIZABETH HURLEY, 54

Liz Hurley is fabulous at 54. “The Royals” star is not only famous for her swimwear lines but also for flaunting them online. From cranking the heat up a notch in a red hot bikini, rocking animal print bikini to flaunting her figure in a white and black striped two-piece, Hurley is definitely amping up the sexy quotient in the virtual world. For her age, she also has a flawless face.

* JENNIFER ANISTON, 50

For almost three decades now, she has been Hollywood’s ‘girl next door’, although she has routinely ditched that image to show her sexier side. She made quite a splash by showing her toned body as she was photographed in a mismatched bikini during her Mexican getaway earlier this year. She also sizzled on a magazine in a sexy cut-out swimsuit.

* JENNIFER LOPEZ, 50

The “Booty” singer keeps on posting jaw-dropping snapshots on social media of her amazing body in swimsuit. In one pic, she is seen wearing a string bikini bottom, showing off six-pack abs in a cropped sweatshirt. In another, she shows off her famous curves in a backless one-piece swimsuit. Fiance Alex Rodriguez also shared a stunning bikini selfie of the star recently.

* HALLE BERRY, 53

It was a moment of ‘sheer’ delight when the actress posted a sultry Instagram photo last month. She was seen lounging by the pool in a black sheer swimsuit as she wrote: “You have to break from the grind, clear your mind, and enjoy some me time”.

* COURTENEY COX, 55

The “Friends” and “Cougar Town” star uses her social media to share fun moments by the pool, thus flaunting her toned body in bikini. In one video, she is seen relaxing by the pool in black two-piece.

* KRIS JENNER, 63

Kris Jenner knows well how to defy age. She keeps on adding oomph factor on social media with her bikini shots, whether they surface from her vacation or crop up as throwback moments. In one pic, she shows off cleavage in a leopard print bikini, while in another she poses seductively in a patterned white two-piece.

* SHARON STONE, 61

The “Basic Instinct” star is known for sending her fans into wild frenzy every time she posts a bikini picture. In her latest Instagram post, she stuns one and all as she wears a tiny blue string bikini.

* CINDY CRAWFORD, 53

The supermodel may be over 50, but her days of posing in bikini are far from over. Recently, she shared pictures of her enjoying summer in a couple of bikini shots.

* DEMI MOORE, 56

She has aced the sexy look with her bikini images. Apart from being in the spotlight for her work, the actress gains attention the world over for showing off her figure in hot bikini moments.

* ANGELA BASSETT, 61

She is sizzling in her sixties. She made a statement by ringing in her 60th birthday last year by showing off her toned body in a multi-coloured printed two-piece bathing suit.

–IANS

