50 schoolchildren fall ill after mid-day meal in Bihar

Patna, Sep 8 (IANS) At least 50 children fell ill on Saturday after consuming their mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar’s East Champaran district, officials said.

According to district officials, some students have found parts of a dead lizard in their meal.

Soon after, the children complained of uneasiness, stomach ache, nausea and some also started vomiting.

This incident took place at a middle school at Puranhia village.

Ten children were admitted to a government-run primary health centre at Ghorsaran and 30 others at the Sadar hospiral in Mitihari.

Nearly 16 million students in 72,000 schools across Bihar get mid-day meals daily.

–IANS

ik/ksk/vm