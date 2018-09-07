50 schoolchildren fall ill after mid-day meal in Bihar
Patna, Sep 8 (IANS) At least 50 children fell ill on Saturday after consuming their mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar’s East Champaran district, officials said.
According to district officials, some students have found parts of a dead lizard in their meal.
Soon after, the children complained of uneasiness, stomach ache, nausea and some also started vomiting.
This incident took place at a middle school at Puranhia village.
Ten children were admitted to a government-run primary health centre at Ghorsaran and 30 others at the Sadar hospiral in Mitihari.
Nearly 16 million students in 72,000 schools across Bihar get mid-day meals daily.
–IANS
