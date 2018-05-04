500 children compete in Kolkata’s first inter-orphanage fest

Kolkata, May 7 (IANS) Around 500 underprivileged children participated in multiple activities related to literature, art and culture during an inter-orphanage talent festival held for the first time in Kolkata, the organisers said on Monday.

The festival “Nakshatra” brought together the children from various rainbow schools and shelter homes, who had a memorable seven hours of fun and smiles at the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum auditorium on Sunday.

Organised by Bhumi, one of India’s largest independent volunteer non-profit organisations, the fest saw the children showcase their talent in quiz, story writing, paper modelling, pot painting, recitation, singing and dance competitions.

“I like to paint. So, when I was told about this event, I knew that I had to participate. This is the first time that I am participating in this big an event.” said Nafisa Ali, who competed in the pot painting category.

Riya Saha, a standard XI student of Loreto Rainbow Home, could not hide her excitement.

“I am very excited about performing in an auditorium. I dance well and have participated in many events organized between the Rainbow schools, but this is my first performance in the auditorium.”

One hundred and twenty volunteers oversaw the smooth conduct of the event, which was earlier held in Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune.

Bhumi provides comprehensive educational support for over 20,000 underprivileged children, an official said.

–IANS

