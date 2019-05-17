52.89% voting recorded in Jharkhand (3rd Lead) (1 p.m.)

Ranchi, May 19 (IANS) Jharkhand on Sunday recorded 52.89 per cent polling till 1 p.m. for the three parliamentary constituencies where voting is underway in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, an election official said.

According to Election Commission data, voter turnout was highest in Rajmahal with 55.60 per cent, followed by Dumka and Godda with 53.15 and 50.38 per cent, respectively.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in 6,258 polling booths. It will end at 4 p.m.

Rajmahal and Dumka are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Braving the heat, a good number of voters turnout is recorded in Jharkhand. Long queue of voters are seen at polling booth. Voting started late at five booths due to technical snags in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A total of 45,64,681 lakh people are eligible to vote.

There are a total of 42 candidates are in the fray. Prominent candidates include Vijay Hansda of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Hemlal Murmu of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both contesting from Rajmahal; and Shibu Soren of the JMM and Sunil Soren of BJP from Dumka.

In the Godda seat, Pradeep Yadav of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik is pitted against sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

–IANS

