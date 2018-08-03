528 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Aug 4 (IANS) Another batch of 528 pilgrims on Saturday left Jammu for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley, police said.

“The Yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the Valley today morning in an escorted convoy of 18 vehicles,” police sources said.

This batch include pilgrims going both to the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

Since it began on June 28, over 2.70 lakh pilgrims have already performed the annual Yatra.

More pilgrims have performed this year’s Yatra than the last three years.

Coinciding with Shravan Purnima festival, the 60-day Yatra will end on August 26.

–IANS

sq/ksk