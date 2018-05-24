53% polling in Bengaluru Assembly seat

Bengaluru, May 28 (IANS) Around 53 per cent voting was recorded in the Raja Rajeshwari (R.R.) Nagar Assembly constituency here when polling ended formally, an official said on Monday.

“Over 53 per cent voting has been registered in all 471 polling stations by 6 p.m. The polling percentage is likely to go up as there were many voters still in queues in the booths after gates were closed,” Joint Chief Electoral Officer K.N. Ramesh told IANS here.

He said polling was peaceful.

The constituency has 4,71,459 voters – 2,46,803 men and 2,27,965 women

“Polling began at 7 a.m. on a brisk note and gained momentum as the day progressed, with 34 per cent voting till 1 p.m. and 41 per cent by 3 p.m.,” Returning Officer S. Shailaja told IANS earlier.

The election in the Assembly segment was postponed from May 12 due to electoral malpractices, including detection of 9,564 voter ID cards at a residential apartment in the area.

“Polling in the constituency was deferred to maintain the sanctity of the election process as keeping the voter cards in a flat was illegal,” said Ramesh.

In all, 14 candidates, including Congress’ Munirathna and four Independents are in the fray. The votes will be counted on May 31.

–IANS

