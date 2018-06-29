5,382 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

Jammu, July 4 (IANS) A batch of 5,382 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu on Wednesday for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley although authorities have suspended the yatra due to bad weather again.

According to the police, the yatra was suspended from both the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in the Valley due to rains and slippery road conditions.

“However, 5,382 yatris left Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas earlier today. Of these, 2,030 pilgrims left for Pahalgam while 1,678 left for Baltal. They were le by an escorted convoy of 139 vehicles,” police sources said.

Meanwhile, five pilgrims have been killed and three injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in the Brarimarg-Railpathri on Tuesday.

So far, 54,833 pilgrims have performed this year’s pilgrimage that started on June 28.

–IANS

