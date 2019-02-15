57 hotels shut for violating fire safety norms

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Delhi government has cancelled the fire safety licences of 57 hotels for various violations after inspecting 80 such establishment in the city, said Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

In a tweet, Jain said: “In all, NoC of 57 hotels out of 80 inspected are cancelled. All of them will be closed.”

The action comes within a week of a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh, which claimed 17 lives and injured many others.

The Minister said the fire department will intensify drive across the city to locate illegal constructions and hotels violating fire safety norms to prevent recurrence of any more incident.

According to Jain, municipal corporations and police have been asked to take necessary action to seal these establishments.

As many as 17 people were killed when a fire engulfed a five-storey hotel here on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the fire department inspected 23 hotels and 13 found them violating fire safety norms.

On Thursday, of the 22 hotels inspected 17 were found to were violating rules.

On Friday, 35 hotels were inspected by the fire department and 27 were found violating fire safety norms.

