58% Indians positive about govt response to coronavirus

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Amid the raging global health crisis triggered by coronavirus pandemic, 58 per cent Indians think the government is handling the situation well, which is way above the 20 per cent global average, as per the IANS- CVoter-Gallup International Association Tracker 1.

The snap poll was conducted in 22 countries, with over 20,000 respondents interviewed. In each country, a representative sample of men and women was interviewed over the last two weeks either face to face, via telephone or online. The margin of error for the survey is between +3/-5 per cent at 95 per cent confidence level.

To the question: “How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statements? – I think the Government is handling the coronavirus well” has the global average of 20 per cent strongly agreeing and 13 per cent strongly disagreeing.

However, as many as 58 per cent Indians strongly agree and only 9 per cent strongly disagree, which establishes that people in India appear to be satisfied with the government’s efforts in responding to the coronavirus outbreak. In the US, only 8 per cent strongly agree that their government response is appropriate and in major European countries, the percentage ranges from 7 per cent in Germany to 11 per cent in the UK, 13 per cent in France to 19 per cent in Italy. Thus, India tops the table where people are satisfied with government action in the fight against coronavirus.

The second question — “I am afraid that either myself or someone in my family may actually catch coronavirus” was to gauge the participants’ response to the outbreak. According to the responses, Italy, which has surpassed epicentre China in the coronavirus death toll, saw 52 per cent respondents strongly agreeing whereas only 2 per cent strongly disagreed. Similarly, 55 per cent of people in the Philippines strongly agreed and only 3% strongly disagreed. Nearly 42 per cent of Indians strongly disagreed, which put them on the top of the table, and 21 per cent strongly agreed. The global average suggests 27 per cent strongly agree and 13 per cent strongly disagreed.

To the third question about how strongly do they agree or disagree with the statement that the threat from the coronavirus is exaggerated, 42 per cent of Indians respondents strongly agreed against the global average of 21 per cent and 22 per cent strongly disagreed against the global average of 12 per cent. Participants from the US (23 per cent), Germany (20 per cent), UK (8 per cent), Italy (10 per cent) and France (5 per cent), strongly disagree with this statement, which suggests that these countries are taking the coronavirus threat very seriously. India which tops the table in strongly agreeing, which shows they seem to believe the coronavirus threat has been inflated.

–IANS

ss/vd