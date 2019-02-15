58 Karol Bagh hotels shut for fire safety violations

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Delhi government has closed 58 guest houses in Karol Bagh after their fire safety certificates were cancelled for violations.

The action was taken after inspection of 80 such establishments, Delhi Fire Services said here on Saturday.

The action comes within a week of a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh, which claimed 17 lives and injured many others.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said the fire department will intensify drive across the city to locate illegal constructions and hotels violating fire safety norms to prevent recurrence of any such incident.

According to Jain, municipal corporations and police have been asked to take necessary action to seal these establishments.

The department started inspecting the guest houses in the area after the fire broke out on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the fire department inspected 23 hotels and found 13 violating fire safety norms.

On Thursday, of the 22 hotels inspected, 17 were found to be violating rules.

On Friday, 35 hotels were inspected by the fire department and 28 were found violating fire safety norms.

“The Licensing Department, the Delhi Police, the Health Department and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have been informed to stop the running of these guest houses forthwith,” G.C. Mishra, Director, Delhi Fire Services, informed Jain in the Action Taken Report.

Six teams have been formed to inspect the guest houses in Karol Bagh area, he said. The inspection shall continue, he added.

–IANS

