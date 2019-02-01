5th ODI: India opt to bat vs New Zealand; Dhoni returns

Wellington, Feb 3 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the fifth and final One Day International (ODI) match here on Sunday.

India have made three changes to its team, bringing in Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammed Shami and Vijay Shankar in place of Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.

For New Zealand, Colin Munro came in for injured Martin Guptill.

Squads:-

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

–IANS

gau/pgh/