6.3-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta, June 12 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Indonesia’s Java Island on Monday morning, weather officials said.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake struck at 6.15 a.m., and the epicentre was 179 km southwest of West Java province’s Sukabumi city with a depth of 10 km under the sea.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said the quake was also felt in the capital Jakarta which is more than 200 km north of the epicentre.

The Indonesian Meteorological and Geophysics Agency said there was no potential for tsunami.

–IANS

ksk