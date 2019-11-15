6.4-magnitude quake hits Thailand

Bangkok, Nov 21 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit a border area between northern Thailand and Laos on Thursday. The Thai TV images showed collapsed roof from make-shift houses in Nan Province.

Director-General of the Thai Meteorological Department Somsak Khawsuwan said over 100 small and large tremors occurred in neighbouring Laos since 11 p.m. local time on November 20, Xinhua reported.

Somsak also said the major quake was recorded at 6.50 a.m. on Thursday.

School were ordered to shut down.

TV footage showed cracks on the wall of a 500-year-old temple hall in Nan.

