6.7-magnitude quake jolts Chile

Santiago, Jan 20 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale the Chilean port city of Coquimbo with no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

The quake struck at 10.32 p.m. on Saturday with the epicentre some 13 km east of the town of Tongoy and 428 km north of capital Santiago, said the National Seismological Centre of the University of Chile.

The focus of the tremor was located at a depth of 50.1 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

Authorities did not issue a tsunami alert.

Located in the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, Chile is one of the countries with the most seismic activity in the world.

