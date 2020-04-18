6.9-magnitude quake strikes off Japanese islands

Tokyo, April 18 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale on Saturday struck off the west coast of Japan’s Ogasawara Islands.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor occurred with its epicenter at a latitude of 27.2 degrees north and a longitude of 140.7 degrees east, and at depth of 490 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or casualties.

