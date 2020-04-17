6 Afghan military base workers killed in attack

Kabul, April 17 (IANS) Six Afghan contractors who worked at the Bagram Airfield, the largest US military base in the country, were killed after they were attacked on their way home, a local official confirmed.

Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for the Parwan governor, said that at least 10 workers at the Bagram Airfield were returning home in a vehicle when they were attacked by gunmen “affiliated with the Taliban” at around 9.40 p.m. on Thursday, reports TOLO News.

She said that six of them were killed and four others were wounded.

The Taliban has denied involvement in the attack.

