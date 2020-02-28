6 Agra corona cases shifted to Delhi: UP Minister

Lucknow, March 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, on Tuesday confirmed six positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh and said all of them have been shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

“A family went on a trip to Europe and after returning to India, they showed symptoms of deadly COVID-19. Soon after, the samples of 13 members of the family were taken. Out of them, six have been found positive,” the minister said.

All six, including two shoe exporters, belonging to Agra, have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, he added. The decision was taken after a close relative of the exporters, who too had visited Italy with them, tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi.

They had visited Italy last month.

According to health officials, the two exporters, who were brothers, had been kept in the isolation ward in district hospital since Monday after they had developed symptoms of the disease, including high fever and respiratory problems.

Their other family members had been advised to “quarantine” themselves at their home and their throat swabs were taken for testing.

