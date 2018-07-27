6 die of electrocution in Bangladesh

Dhaka, July 31 (IANS) Six people died after being electrocuted in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened around 12.45 p.m. when some people were moving into a house which had live electrical wires hanging overhead. They came in contact with the wires and got electrocuted, a police official told Xinhua news agency.

“Six people died on the spot and another suffered injuries,” he said.

Electrical accidents are common in parts of Bangladesh as faulty electrical appliances, machinery, inadvertent contact with household wiring or electrical power lines kill hundreds of people every year in that country.

–IANS

soni/bg