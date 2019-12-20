6 ex-BSP Rajasthan MLAs formally join Congress

New Jan 3 (IANS) The six rebel Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs, who supported the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, took the primary membership of the Congress on Friday after meeting the party interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

The six MLAs are Rajendra Singh Gudha, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand and Sandeep Yadav.

Rajasthan incharge of the Congress, Avinash Pande said that “these MLAs have been with the party and now with their joing the party, the state government in Rajasthan has become stronger.”

In September last year, the six BSP MLAs merged with the Congress, giving a jolt to the BSP in the state. The BSP had been giving an outside support to the Ashok Gehlot government since 2018, which was surviving on a razor thin majority. But after the merger in September, the Congress government has been in a comfortable position.

–IANS

miz/dpb