6 get life imprisonment for Jharkhand gang rape

Ranchi, May 17 (IANS) A Jharkhand court on Friday sentenced six people, including a Christian priest, to life imprisonment for their involvement in a gang rape.

The sentencing by Additional District Judge (ADJ) Rajesh Kumar of the Khuti District Court was earlier scheduled for Wednesday but was deferred until Friday.

There were a total of eight accused in the case. While one remains at large, a minor has been sent to juvenile court.

A probe is going on against two nuns of an NGO in the case.

Five girls were gang-raped in June 19, 2018 in Arki in Khuti district. Based on the statements of the victims, the police arrested seven people including Father Alphonso.

The vicims had gone to Arki to perform a drama to create awareness regarding government schemes. They were abducted and assaulted.

