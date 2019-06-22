6 Indian female footballers to travel to France for WC

Ranchi, June 24 (IANS) Six women footballers from here will board a flight to Lyon, France on June 28 to participate in streetfootballworld Festival19, a highlight of the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year.

The team from Yuwa has been invited as one of 40 other delegations from across the world representing leading ‘Development through Football’ organisations. The festival will run from June 29 to July 8.

Yuwa’s Festival19 team is backed by BookASmile, the charity initiative of India’s leading entertainment destination BookMyShow. BookMyShow launched BookASmile in 2014 with a vision to support special causes and enrich the lives of the less fortunate across India through “Entertainment-led Experiences.” BookASmile has been supporting Yuwa’s football for empowerment programmes since 2015.

Yuwa’s women will be hosted by Sport dans la Ville during the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 for a festival of football, fair play and culture. The festival will feature a street football tournament played by ‘football3 rules’ designed to promote tolerance and youth leadership as well as an educational and cultural exchange programme.

The festival will be organised jointly by streetfootballworld and Sport dans la Ville. The stars of the festival are 240 young people (aged between 15 to 18 years) from disadvantaged communities all over the world and who have earned their place on the pitch through their commitment to changing the world through football.

Yuwa’s team, who are all coaches of girls as well as footballers themselves, will be leading a special workshop for all of the other delegations on gender equality through football, building teams and an inclusive environment for girls.

–IANS

