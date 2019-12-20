6 killed as lift falls at MP businessman’s farm house

Indore, Jan 1 (IANS) At least six people died and many others were injured after a lift installed at the farm house of business tycoon Puneet Agrawal in Patalpani area fell on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

The police said that a party was organised at the farm house on New Year’s eve and Agrawal along with his family members was present there. When the businessman was coming down in the elevator, the machine’s belt broke and the lift fell down.

Additional Police Commissioner Dharmraj Meena told IANS that six people were killed in the incident which also left many others injured. However, he did not disclose the identity of the victims.

A source, however, said that the injured include Agrawal and his relatives.

“The injured have been shifted to the hospital,” Meena added.

–IANS

hindi-rs/arm