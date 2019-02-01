6 killed in Bihar train derailment

Patna, Feb 3 (IANS) At least six people were killed and over a dozen others injured when nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed on Sunday in Bihar’s Vaishali district, officials said.

According to a Railway official, nine coaches of the train, which runs from Bihar’s Jogbani to Delhi, derailed between 3.50 a.m. to 4 a.m., near Sahdai Bujurg station.

Three coaches, including one air-conditioned bogie, were badly damaged in the accident.

Rajesh Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), said the victims included two women.

“An enquiry in ongoing to establish the cause of the derailment,” Kumar added.

He however, ruled out that the toll will further increase, adding that all the injured have been hospitalised and no one was critical.

The ECR has issued helpline numbers and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were carrying out rescue and relief works.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi condoled the deaths.

According to reports coming here, hundreds of residents staged a protest near the accident site over delay in rescue and relief works.

They balleged that the accident took place due to a damaged track.

–IANS

ik/ksk