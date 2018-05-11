6 killed in Indonesia church bombings

Jakarta, May 13 (IANS) At least six persons were killed and 35 others injured as suicide bombers blew themselves up on Sunday during congregations in three churches in Surabaya city, capital of Indonesia’s East Java province, officials said.

The deadly blasts took place in Santa Maria church in Ngagel Madya area, Gereja Kristen Indonesia church on Diponegoro street and Pantekosta church on Arjuno street, provincial police spokesman Frans Barung told media, Xinhua news agency reported.

The first explosion took place at 7.15 a.m. (Jakarta time) and was followed by others with the interval time of about five minutes, according to the police.

The attackers, disguising as followers of the morning sermon in the churches, detonated bombs which hit scores of followers, said the police spokesman.

The police have cordoned off all the scenes for investigation, said Barung.

–IANS

pgh/