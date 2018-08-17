6 killed in rival groups’ clash in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 18 (IANS) Six people including a local political leader were killed on Saturday in a clash between two rival factions of a political party in Bangladesh’s southeastern Chittagong Hill tracts.

Police chief in Khagrachari Ali Ahmed Khan told Xinhua news agency that the clash erupted in the Shonirbhor Bazar area of the Khagrachari district town at around 8.30 a.m.

He said the shootout occurred between two rival factions of the United People’s Democratic Front which is a regional political party based in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

“One of the six victims killed in the clash has been identified as a UPDF leader.” No further details were immediately available.

