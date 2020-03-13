6 MP ministers sacked by Guv on CM’s request

Bhopal, March 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday sacked six ministers after Chief Minister Kamal Nath had earlier recommended the names.

An official from Raj Bhawan said, the Governor sacked ministers Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia on recommendation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

22 MLAs resigned from the Congress soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the primary membership of the party on March 10. Scindia along with all the 22 MLAs including six ministers subsequently joined the BJP.

–IANS

