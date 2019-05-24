6 pilgrims drown, 4 critical in UP accident

Meerut, May 25 (IANS) Six persons drowned while four were in a critical condition after their vehicle fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Saturday, police said.

Two families were going to Haridwar on a pilgrimage when the front tyre of their speeding SUV burst, leading to the driver losing control and the vehicle falling into the Upper Ganga Canal.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. when the 10 passengers and the driver met with the fatal accident. Passers-by informed the police and a rescue operation was launched immediately.

Six bodies were found in the vehicle while four passengers were found struggling to stay afloat in the water.

The dead were identified as Anshika (3), Anshu Gupta (8), Ashutosh Gupta (5), Rinki (25), Sandeep Gupta (30) and driver Vikky Yadav. Those who are critical are Soni (19), Shalini (21), Devi Gupta (30) and Asha Gupta (32).

The family, belonging to Uttar Pradesh’s Pindi village, had come to their relatives place in Gurugram with whom they were going for a holy bath in the Ganga, said Nitin Tiwari, SSP Meerut.

–IANS

