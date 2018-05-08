6 policemen suspended, SHO shifted for assault

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Six Delhi Police personnel were suspended for allegedly assaulting a local BJP leader and his sons in a police station, a police official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan told IANS that the six personnel were from the Ranibagh police station in north Delhi.

“We have initiated high level inquiry into the matter.. till the time the police personnel are being suspended and the SHO sent to the Police Lines,” Khan said.

The incident took place in Saraswati Vihar area on the night of May 6, where these police personnel asked for a scooty from local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Surendra Agrawal.

When he denied them, the policemen took Agrawal and two of his sons to the police station and beat them. They had also slapped Agrawal’s wife.

As the entire incident taken place in presence of the SHO, he was also shifted from his post.

–IANS

