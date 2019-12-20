6 women from Kenya, Uganda arrested for hooliganism

Gurugram, Dec 31 (IANS) The Gurugram Police arrested six foreigners, all women, for creating a ruckus on MG road on Monday night, an official said.

Five of the arrested women belong to Kenya while one is from Uganda in Central Africa. They have been booked under the Foreigners Act after they failed to produce passports with valid visa.

“The police nabbed the accused during night patrolling by a women team. They were standing on the road outside the city court with a bunch of miscreants around them,” said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

“They failed to escape as the patrolling team caught them after a brief chase,” Bokan said.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police has deployed over 4,000 personnel at 112 points, including inner city malls, crowded markets and border areas, an officer said.

“As we know Gurugram is one of the main destinations for celebrating New Year’s eve. The residents and party lovers will celebrate and organise events in different areas. I urge the people to celebrate in a peaceful manner,” said DCP east Shashank Kumar Sawan.

“We will also arrange cabs, auto and online cabs especially for women. I also request everyone to maintain law and order and follow traffic rules,” Sawan added.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made for New Year celebrations with residents’ and especially women’s security in mind. Pubs and bars have been directed to only allow visitors carrying valid ID proof. There is zero tolerance policy towards anti-social elements,” Sawan said.

All the DCP, ACP and SHO rank officers, traffic police, crime branch and local police staff will keep a strict vigil at city malls including Sahara Mall, Vipul Agora building, Cyber Hub, Sector 29, Huda Ground, Galleria Market, Ambience Mall, Good Earth Mall and other popular destinations.

Additional police force will be deployed on MG Road, Chakkapur Road and Westin Hotel point. Every vehicle coming from the bordering areas will be checked properly.

Teams of Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force, constituted to prevent crimes against women, will also be deployed across the city.

–IANS

