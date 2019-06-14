6-year-old Indian boy laid to rest in Dubai

Dubai, June 17 (IANS) Mohamed Farhan Faisal, 6, who died after being left behind alone in a bus for several hours in Dubai on Saturday, was laid to rest here.

According to local media on Monday, over 200 people came to pay their respects to the deceased who belonged to Kerala. The boy was a student at an Islamic centre in Al Quoz, the Khaleej Times reported on Monday.

The boy had dozed off after boarding the 14-seater bus on Saturday from Al Karama district. And the driver forgot to inspect the bus seats after transporting the children to the centre.

The Dubai Police said the body was found as the driver took the bus out to drop the students back home. The body was discovered over seven hours after the bus was parked and locked.

Relatives, friends and acquaintances could barely contain their tears as the boy’s father led the funeral prayer and the procession, the Khaleej Times reported on Monday.

The actual cause of death was yet to be determined.

–IANS

soni/pcj