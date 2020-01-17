60 pc of Indians do not wear right gym shoes: Survey

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANSlife) Sixty five per cent of people in India are aware about the difference between a running and training shoe, yet when asked close to 60 per cent of those people do not wear the right shoes to the gym, says a new survey by fitness brand Reebok.

The survey shows that more than 80 per cent people workout at least every alternate day. However, only 73 per cent of that set own specific shoes for gym.

71% of women use same shoes for running as gym, while overall atleast 40% use separate pair for gym from running, it says.

Women were more likely to spurge on shoes in 1k-5k category. However, men were more likely to buy shoes frequently than women, says the survey.

In an effort to better understand the fitness consumer, the brand rolled out a survey to understand the awareness amongst consumers about the right shoes that should be worn to the gym. It was conducted on consumers across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

The survey revealed that men tend to buy shoes more frequently than women, and when women do buy shoes, it is in the range of 1K- 5K. If you are one of those gym goers who splurge on their shoes, you are a part of a mere 6 per cent of the total universe.

Industry experts have agreed that wearing the right gear is as important as the workout itself. However, the survey brought out an alarming truth that close to 40 per cent of people are unaware about the difference between running and training shoes.

