603 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, Aug 2 (IANS) A batch of 603 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu on Thursday for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley, police said.

Since it started on June 28, a total of 265,937 pilgrims have already performed the annual pilgrimage.

“An escorted convoy of 16 vehicles carrying the 603 Yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here for the Valley,” the police added.

The 60-day long Yatra will end on August 26 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

–IANS

