‘62% Indian professionals scared by changing skills’

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) With skills needed to succeed changing rapidly, 62 per cent Indian professionals feel daunted by the rapid pace in the requirement of expertise, according to a survey by professional networking platform LinkedIn.

In India, the top three skills that are witnessing a rise are robotic process automation, compliance and continuous integration, said the “Future of Skills 2019” report released on Thursday.

Demand for talent with rising skills is three times more than the rest of the talent base, the research showed.

While 82 per cent Indian professionals feel that the skills needed to succeed are changing rapidly, 45 per cent Indian employees left organisations because of lack of learning and development opportunities, the survey found.

“Certain skills are becoming less in-demand as different skills are needed to succeed, therefore upskilling talent is key for organisations to meet their business goals,” said Ruchee Anand, Head of Talent Solutions – India at LinkedIn.

As traditional industries go through digital transformation, tech skills dominate the list of rising skills, but non-tech skills such as social media marketing, compliance, and human-centred design also stand out.

The study is based on survey of over 4,000 employees and 844 learning and development professionals across Australia, India, Japan, and Singapore.

The LinkedIn survey also stated that 61 per cent of Indian professionals believe that soft skills are needed for career progression.

The research was commissioned by LinkedIn and conducted by ACA Research between March 13 and April 15, 2019.

To determine the top rising skills, LinkedIn analysed skills data listed by members on its platform in the last five years and identified those skills that have experienced exponential growth.

