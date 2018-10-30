63rd Karnataka Day celebrated

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) Karnataka on Thursday celebrated the 63rd year of its formation with pomp and gaiety.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy along with his cabinet and others took part in the Kanteerava Stadium ground celebrations here.

He unveiled the yellow and red state flag as the Karnataka anthem penned by eminent Kannada poet Kuvempu was rendered by all present at the city centre.

“Unity in diversity is our culture. As Kuvempu described, Karnataka is a peaceful garden of all religions. Let Kannada prevail in our words, thoughts and actions. Let us build a prosperous Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy said.

Thousands of school students and public took part in the Bengaluru celebrations. The students from across the state showcased various cultural programmes.

The Formation Day was also celebrated at all district headquarters. Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara took part in the celebrations in Tumakuru.

On November 1, 1956, Kannada-speaking areas of the erstwhile Bombay and Madras presidencies, along with an old Hyderabad region merged with old Mysore to form the new southern state.

Originally formed as Mysore State, it was renamed Karnataka in 1973.

