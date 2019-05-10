65.17% polling in 4 Jharkhand LS seats (4th Lead) (4 p.m.)

Ranchi, May 12 (IANS) Jharkhand on Sunday recorded 65.17 per cent polling for four of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on Sunday, an official said. Polling was peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from any constituency.

According to an Election Commission (EC) data, Giridih recorded 65.93 per cent voter turnout, Dhanbad 61.90 per cent, Jamshedpur 66.44 per cent and Singhbhum or Chaibasa 67.79 per cent.

Voting began at 7 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m. Nearly 67 lakh voters were eligible to vote. More than 200 companies of security forces were deployed at 8,300 polling booths.

Jharkahnd Mukti Morcha (JMM) President Shibu Soren voted in Bokaro. Chief Minister Raghubar Das along with his family members voted in Jamshedpur.

In this third phase of polling, 67 candidates were in the fray.

The battle in Giridih is between All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) nominee and state Water Resources Minister Chandraprakash Chowdhary and Jagannath Mahto of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

In Dhanbad, P.N. Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking on Kirti Azad, the BJP-rebel nominated by the Congress.

In the steel city of Jamshedpur, the contest is between Vidyut Baran Mahto of the BJP and Champai Soren of the JMM. In Singhbhum, Laxman Giluwa of the BJP is pitted against Geeta Koda of the Congress.

–IANS

ns/pgh/pcj