65% of video consumption in rural India: Smriti Irani

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) An average Indian spends 200 minutes a day on mobile apps and 65 per cent of video consumption the country is from rural areas, said Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday.

In the backdrop of latest data, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister called upon the media and entertainment industry to think about new things that can be offered to consumers.

Speaking at the 69th valedictory session of Development Journalism Course at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication here, Irani said that times had changed and the journalist was no longer the last word on a given piece of news.

“Things have changed from the time when editor had the last word on the narrative. Now consumer also decides on the narrative and asks about the source of information. In this age of data exploding from every nook and corner, many would google every piece of information, and therefore, it is important to be credible,” Irani said.

The Minister said the video consumption in rural areas was set to grow further in the days ahead, according to an official release.

“An average Indian spends 200 minutes a day on mobile apps and 65 per cent of video consumption in our country is only from rural areas and is slated to grow further. In this scenario, the media and entertainment industry should think about what new things can be offered to the consumers,” the release quoted her as saying.

Irani announced a scholarship of Rs 25,000 in commemoration of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay for the people of Indian origin who did exemplary work in development journalism, and awarded certificates to 25 development journalism students from 16 countries.

On the occasion, she also inaugurated National Media Faculty Development Center on the IIMC Campus. She launched ECHO Newsletter, Samachar Madhyam and Communicator magazines.

The Minister stressed on developing communication at the grassroots.

