65-year-old security guard killed on duty

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) A 65-year-old security guard was on Wednesday stabbed to death here when he was on his routine duty, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said Ram Bahadur of Humayunpur in south Delhi used to work as a guard in that very area.

“He was stabbed in his neck by someone unknown person around 2.40 a.m when he was relaxing in an auto-rickshaw parked there.”

“Ram Bahadur somehow reached his home, from where he was taken to a hospital by his son, but he couldn’t survive,” the officer said.

The police are scanning the footage of the nearby CCTVs to get clues about the killer.

–IANS

