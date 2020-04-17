66 new Covid cases in Telangana, tally mounts to 766

Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Telangana continued to see a huge surge in the number of Covid-19 cases with 66 persons testing positive on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 766.

The state reported 116 cases during the last two days. For a second consecutive day, the majority of cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad.

However, no death was reported during the period. The death toll stands at 18.

There were no recoveries on Friday. So far 186 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Thus, the total number of active cases is 562.

Out of 766 cases, Greater Hyderabad accounts for 417 cases. Suryapet stands second with 42 cases. Nizamabad so far reported 42 cases and Vikarabad 33 cases.

