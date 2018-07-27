671 pilgrims start Amarnath Yatra from Jammu

Jammu, Aug 1 (IANS) A batch of 671 pilgrims left Jammu on Wednesday to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

They left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 17 vehicles and included yatris going to the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, the police said.

Since the pilgrimage to holy cave shrine started on June 28, over 2.66 lakh pilgrims have performed the yatra in the last 35 days.

More pilgrims have visited the cave shrine so far in 2018, than in each of the last three years.

Coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival the yatra will end on August 26.

