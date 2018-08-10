68 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, Aug 11 (IANS) A small batch of 68 pilgrims on Saturday left Jammu for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley, police said.

This is the smallest batch of pilgrims to leave for the ongoing Yatra since it began on June 28.

“The pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in an escorted convoy of eight vehicles for the Valley today,” the police said.

This year over 2.75 pilgrims have performed the Yatra which is slated to end on August 26 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

